Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 9th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Pfizer has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Pfizer has a payout ratio of 32.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Pfizer to earn $4.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.9%.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Up 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.96. 516,558 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,029,408. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Pfizer has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $61.71. The company has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average of $48.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.95% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 34.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 563,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,008 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 61,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 8,576 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,659,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,479,407,000 after purchasing an additional 317,858 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,104,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 46,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.