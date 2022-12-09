PhenixFIN Co. (PFXNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PhenixFIN Co. (NASDAQ:PFXNL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3828 per share on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
PhenixFIN Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PFXNL opened at $25.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.06 and a 200 day moving average of $25.15. PhenixFIN has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $25.75.
