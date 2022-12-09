PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
PCQ stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
