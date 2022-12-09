PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.5% per year over the last three years.

PCQ stock opened at $16.03 on Friday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $19.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCQ. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 43.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,238 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,247 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 81,372 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

