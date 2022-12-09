PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.42.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Price Performance
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.76.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
About PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund
PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.