PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 14th

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Thursday, December 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous — dividend of $0.42.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund stock opened at $20.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $26.76.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 14.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,486,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,216,000 after purchasing an additional 190,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,521,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 213,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,000 after buying an additional 93,252 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after buying an additional 30,240 shares in the last quarter.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

