Piper Sandler Cuts Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $236.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $242.00 to $236.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $255.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $264.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.43.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $196.63 on Friday. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $285.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $203.09 and a 200-day moving average of $199.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 108.29%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.02, for a total value of $87,208.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,381,938.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,206 shares of company stock worth $245,827 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the software company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Commerce Bank increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 17,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

