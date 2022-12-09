Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI)

Piper Sandler reissued their overweight rating on shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Shore Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating for the company.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of SHBI stock opened at $19.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.97 and a 200-day moving average of $19.10. The company has a market cap of $387.08 million, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Shore Bancshares has a one year low of $17.04 and a one year high of $21.41.

Shore Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shore Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SHBI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.80 million. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shore Bancshares will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 12th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Shore Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shore Bancshares

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 46.9% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 36,214 shares of the bank’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,557 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 14.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,197 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 2.8% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 429,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 11,594 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 28.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 100.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.34% of the company’s stock.

About Shore Bancshares

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

