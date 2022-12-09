Piper Sandler Upgrades DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) to “Neutral”

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $54.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.29% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $76.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush upgraded DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.21.

DocuSign stock opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. DocuSign has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $163.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of -81.02 and a beta of 1.10.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 21.74% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $622.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that DocuSign will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

