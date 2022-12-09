Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.71.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PL shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Planet Labs PBC from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PL. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,759,901 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,769,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter worth about $23,671,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares in the last quarter. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

NYSE:PL opened at $5.35 on Friday. Planet Labs PBC has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.30 and its 200 day moving average is $5.39.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a negative net margin of 108.88%. The company had revenue of $48.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.02 million. Equities analysts predict that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

