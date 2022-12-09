PlatinX (PTX) One Day Volume Hits $249,990.03

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last seven days, PlatinX has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. PlatinX has a market capitalization of $188.35 million and $249,990.03 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinX token can now be bought for about $0.0310 or 0.00000181 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PlatinX Token Profile

PlatinX’s launch date was December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PlatinX is platinx.io.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlatinX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlatinX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

