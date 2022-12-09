Playtika Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:PLTK)

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 30,104 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 622% compared to the typical daily volume of 4,167 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BTIG Research cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Playtika to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Playtika in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Playtika presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.73.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of PLTK stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $8.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,135,480. Playtika has a 12 month low of $7.81 and a 12 month high of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Playtika

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.68 million. Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Playtika will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playtika

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLTK. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playtika in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Playtika in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Playtika by 784.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Playtika during the first quarter worth about $130,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playtika Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Further Reading

