Polaris (NYSE:PII) PT Raised to $106.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Polaris from $101.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Polaris from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Polaris from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $114.00.
Polaris Stock Performance
NYSE:PII opened at $105.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Polaris has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $127.37.
Polaris Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.04%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Polaris during the first quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 47.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Polaris during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Polaris (PII)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.