PotCoin (POT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $448.77

PotCoin (POT) traded up 79.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 8th. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 94.6% against the US dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a total market cap of $824,455.63 and approximately $448.77 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000570 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.08 or 0.00452962 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00035619 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00021977 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001189 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00018584 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000793 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

