Precipio (NASDAQ:PRPO) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.04

Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.04 and traded as low as $0.72. Precipio shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 22,380 shares trading hands.

Precipio Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precipio

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Precipio stock. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Precipio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Precipio as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precipio Company Profile

Precipio, Inc, a healthcare solutions company, provides diagnostic products, reagents, and services in the United States. It provides diagnostic blood cancer testing services. The company offers IV-Cell, a proprietary cell culture media that enables simultaneous culturing of four hematopoietic cell lineages; HemeScreen, a suite of robust genetic diagnostic panels; ICE-COLD PCR, a proprietary and patented specimen technology that increases the sensitivity of molecular based tests; and COVID-19 antibody tests.

Featured Articles

