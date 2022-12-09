Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (SQFT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This is a boost from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Presidio Property Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SQFT opened at $1.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 14.18 and a quick ratio of 14.18. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $1.06 and a one year high of $4.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.30.

Get Presidio Property Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 14.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Presidio Property Trust by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. 10.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Presidio Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Presidio Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.