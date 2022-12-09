Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 998,180 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,105,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 998,180 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 7.43% of DoorDash worth $1,675,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 2nd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,846 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash Stock Up 0.7 %

DoorDash stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.86. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.37 and a fifty-two week high of $171.08.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. As a group, analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other DoorDash news, COO Christopher D. Payne sold 47,093 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $2,516,178.99. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 370,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,816,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,419 shares of company stock valued at $2,809,148 over the last ninety days. 15.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DoorDash from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on DoorDash from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on DoorDash from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.72.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.