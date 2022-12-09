Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 1,759,576 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,465,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,759,576 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,061,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $330,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,248,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AVB stock opened at $169.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05. The stock has a market cap of $23.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AVB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.58.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

