Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,852,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,492 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.33% of Datadog worth $1,605,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 92.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 148,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,133,000 after purchasing an additional 71,202 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 122,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.07 per share, for a total transaction of $8,612,303.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 690,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,398,960.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and have sold 197,661 shares valued at $15,032,294. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $74.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,480.40 and a beta of 1.03. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.45 and a 12 month high of $186.28.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Datadog from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.81.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

