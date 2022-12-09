Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 133,485 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,247,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 133,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.08% of West Pharmaceutical Services worth $1,889,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WST. CX Institutional purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 70.8% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 400.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.67.

In other West Pharmaceutical Services news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WST opened at $236.03 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.19 and a fifty-two week high of $475.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.80. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.09). West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $686.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.64 million. On average, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were given a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 9.17%.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

