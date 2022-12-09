Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,704,500 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,007,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,704,500 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 9.83% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,175,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH opened at $106.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Announces Dividend

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 52.33% and a net margin of 6.00%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 43.65%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 7,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $689,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,145,108. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Crowe sold 2,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $257,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,114,580. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James cut Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

