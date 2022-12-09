Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,152,220 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000,864 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,152,220 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.31% of ConocoPhillips worth $1,526,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,770 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $232,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,442 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 81,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 75,507 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 154,894 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $13,911,000 after purchasing an additional 22,074 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 425,223 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after purchasing an additional 173,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,216,554 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $199,069,000 after purchasing an additional 80,878 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

COP opened at $112.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $140.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.40. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

See Also

