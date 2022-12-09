Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,360,410 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,645,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360,410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,406,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 332.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 178.5% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 22,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total transaction of $1,512,309.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,131,169.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MDLZ shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.72 and a 12-month high of $69.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

About Mondelez International

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.