ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.
ProAssurance Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 162,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance
ProAssurance Company Profile
ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProAssurance (PRA)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.