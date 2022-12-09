ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PRA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of ProAssurance to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PRA stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.21. 162,429 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. ProAssurance has a one year low of $18.35 and a one year high of $27.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProAssurance

ProAssurance Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.5% in the second quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 10,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance by 5.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.31% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.