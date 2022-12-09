PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 430,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.
PROG Stock Down 1.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PROG
PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PROG (PRG)
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.