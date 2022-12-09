PROG (NYSE:PRG) Stock Price Down 2.7%

Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Rating) were down 2.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.27 and last traded at $17.28. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 430,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.76.

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their target price on PROG from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $879.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.02.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 268.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. 96.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

