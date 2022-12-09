Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Bought by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,692 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 2.36% of Progyny worth $63,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Progyny by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 1.1% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Progyny by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Progyny by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Progyny by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on PGNY. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $32.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.62 and a 200-day moving average of $35.93. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $53.15.

In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 371,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.71, for a total value of $276,036.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 371,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total transaction of $788,784.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at $10,077,906.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,814 shares of company stock valued at $8,843,309 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

