Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 8,875 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,899,720 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,875 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $114,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,388. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Up 3.4 %

NYSE FCX opened at $39.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.35.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.07.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Further Reading

