Prudential Financial Inc. Has $101.80 Million Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 444.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,852,267 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,328,251 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.58% of Citizens Financial Group worth $101,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 438.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 655.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 605.6% during the second quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $39.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.91. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.00%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

