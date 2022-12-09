Prudential Financial Inc. Has $111.16 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 175,198 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $111,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on IQVIA to $249.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.13.

Shares of IQV opened at $210.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $201.62 and a 200 day moving average of $211.36. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.75 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical research company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.04. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.36% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

