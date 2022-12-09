Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,085,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,964 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 2.78% of EPR Properties worth $97,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 329.1% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EPR shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EPR Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.58.

EPR Properties Stock Down 0.0 %

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EPR opened at $40.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 7.42 and a quick ratio of 7.42. EPR Properties has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $56.38.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.98%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.