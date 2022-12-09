Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 291,935 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.49% of Paycom Software worth $81,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Paycom Software by 405.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 421.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PAYC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $318.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.76. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.37. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $437.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.