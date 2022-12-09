Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 674.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,834,579 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.27% of Fortinet worth $120,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Fortinet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Fortinet by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $52.91 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.81. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.61 and a 12 month high of $74.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.40, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Fortinet in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.61.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

