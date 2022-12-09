Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,679,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,156 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Tyson Foods worth $144,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 723,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,247,000 after buying an additional 19,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 39,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 2,126 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 7.3% during the second quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 12,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.2 %

TSN opened at $63.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.09. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.94 and a twelve month high of $100.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a positive change from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 6,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $447,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,921 shares in the company, valued at $2,094,897.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.