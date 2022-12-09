Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 108,509 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,509 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $151,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 128.2% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

SNPS opened at $330.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.48, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.02 and a fifty-two week high of $391.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $309.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.61.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

