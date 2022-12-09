Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 162,318 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,318 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $128,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,260,357.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Camden Property Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of CPT opened at $116.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.78. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $107.90 and a 1-year high of $180.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $154.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

