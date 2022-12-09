Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 130,568 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $85,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Activision Blizzard Stock Performance
ATVI opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $86.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Activision Blizzard Profile
Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.