Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 130,568 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,093,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,568 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.14% of Activision Blizzard worth $85,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Activision Blizzard Stock Performance

ATVI opened at $74.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.72 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.47 and a 12-month high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Profile

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.11.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.