Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 404,567 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 147,234 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $91,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the 2nd quarter worth $229,102,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,239,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,754,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,972,000. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FDX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $213.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

FedEx Trading Down 0.2 %

In other news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $171.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.48. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.01. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.