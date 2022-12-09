PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF) Trading 3% Higher

PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:BKRKF – Get Rating) traded up 3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.31 and last traded at $0.31. 401 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 106,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.28.
About PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk
PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Micro Business, Retail Business, Corporate Business, and Subsidiary Business. The Micro Business segment offers banking products and services to individual and micro entrepreneurs.
