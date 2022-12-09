Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $14,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $207,038,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $424.00 to $522.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Price Performance

In other Deere & Company news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total transaction of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,780,604.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.76, for a total value of $114,216.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,401,918.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,339 shares of company stock valued at $13,872,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $442.93 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $448.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $397.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $359.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $14.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

About Deere & Company

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.