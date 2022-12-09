Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $11.74 Million Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 130,800 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned approximately 0.09% of Targa Resources worth $11,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 424.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after buying an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $115,934,000 after buying an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 485.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,923,186 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,757,000 after buying an additional 1,594,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,851,859 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $528,190,000 after buying an additional 1,014,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 126.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,518,911 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $114,633,000 after buying an additional 847,667 shares during the last quarter. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TRGP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.55.

Targa Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

Targa Resources Dividend Announcement

Shares of Targa Resources stock opened at $68.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 64.41 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.40. Targa Resources Corp. has a 52-week low of $47.57 and a 52-week high of $81.50.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 132.08%.

Insider Transactions at Targa Resources

In other news, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $374,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total transaction of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Muraro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $374,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 176,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,262,177.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,512 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,381. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

