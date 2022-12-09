Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.11 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Southern were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 93.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in Southern by 186.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Southern in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $68.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.71 and a fifty-two week high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.72 and a 200-day moving average of $71.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,626,472.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,025 shares of company stock valued at $1,237,046. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

