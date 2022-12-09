Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $12.68 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,486 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Netflix were worth $12,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $525,000. CastleKnight Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 4,330 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Cavalry Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,858,000. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Finally, Coastwise Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coastwise Capital Group LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $310.26 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $162.71 and a 12-month high of $630.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Netflix to $405.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $170.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $318.37.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

