Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 258 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 57,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $19,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth approximately $451,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on S&P Global from $355.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.19.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI stock opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $114.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $326.69 and a 200-day moving average of $342.88. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.32 and a 12-month high of $484.21.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.78% and a return on equity of 12.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

