Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 302 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $17,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 141 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 76,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.0% in the first quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $1,086,000. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on LMT. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $473.00.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $485.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $457.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $434.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $333.42 and a 52 week high of $498.95. The company has a market capitalization of $127.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.10%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.