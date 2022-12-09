Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $13,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,324,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Duke Energy by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 15,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in Duke Energy by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 252,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.27.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $100.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.84.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

