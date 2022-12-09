Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,345 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $24,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkwood LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 175,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 20,762 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 275.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 832,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,045,000 after purchasing an additional 610,633 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vetamer Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,497,000. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.46. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $162.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.21. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $19.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

