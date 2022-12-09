Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) VP Sells $12,090.00 in Stock

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) VP Rose M. Chernick sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total transaction of $12,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,959.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

PEG opened at $60.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.12, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 46.8% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 27.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 34.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 6,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth about $3,373,000. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

