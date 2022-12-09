PVH (NYSE:PVH) Given New $74.00 Price Target at Citigroup

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $60.00 to $74.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PVH from $87.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen lowered their price target on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $81.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of PVH opened at $75.76 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 2.09. PVH has a 12-month low of $43.49 and a 12-month high of $113.78.

PVH Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PVH

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. PVH’s payout ratio is 2.38%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in PVH by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,386 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,324,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 86.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of PVH by 5.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,107 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 6,460.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,826 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in PVH during the first quarter worth about $2,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.