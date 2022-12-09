Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Amgen Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Amgen in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the medical research company will earn $3.87 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $17.67 per share.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amgen from $278.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays cut Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $234.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.47.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $285.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $267.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.80. Amgen has a 52 week low of $209.00 and a 52 week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,872 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,039 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total transaction of $159,979.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $1.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.23%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

