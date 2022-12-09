QITMEER NETWORK Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $7.12 Million (MEER)

QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 9th. One QITMEER NETWORK token can currently be bought for $1.89 or 0.00011026 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, QITMEER NETWORK has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. QITMEER NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.12 million and approximately $4,073.10 worth of QITMEER NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $954.98 or 0.05557011 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.24 or 0.00507633 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,214.44 or 0.30342715 BTC.

QITMEER NETWORK Profile

QITMEER NETWORK was first traded on September 29th, 2021. QITMEER NETWORK’s total supply is 210,240,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,756,045 tokens. QITMEER NETWORK’s official message board is qitmeer.medium.com. QITMEER NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @qitmeernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. QITMEER NETWORK’s official website is www.qitmeer.io.

QITMEER NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QITMEER NETWORK (MEER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. QITMEER NETWORK has a current supply of 210,240,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QITMEER NETWORK is 1.91136472 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,704.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.qitmeer.io/.”

