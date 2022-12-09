Qtum (QTUM) Trading 1.8% Lower Over Last Week

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 8th. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a market cap of $226.42 million and approximately $34.87 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.17 or 0.00012575 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,281.29 or 0.07432358 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00035658 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00078092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00057140 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001300 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00024834 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,444,448 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

