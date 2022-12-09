Quant (QNT) Market Cap Hits $1.48 Billion

Quant (QNT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. One Quant token can currently be purchased for about $122.48 or 0.00710857 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Quant has a total market cap of $1.48 billion and approximately $29.38 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Quant Profile
Quant’s launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is https://reddit.com/r/quantnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.
